Eagled-eyed Liverpool fans believe they have spotted a major clue that confirms that Wataru Endo is on his way to Anfield.

The Reds have made a surprise move for the Stuttgart captain in their pursuit of a new defensive midfielder. With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both departing for Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectievely, Liverpool are still to find a replacement.

A £110 million bid was accepted by Brighton for Moises Caicedo but he instead joined Chelsea. Romeo Lavia is heading the same way from Southampton despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being keen and having an offer agreed after three failed attempts.

Liverpool’s search has now taken them to Endo. The Guardian reports that the Reds have agreed a £15.4 million fee for Japan international. Personal terms have also been brokered and his medical will take place today (Thursday).

Indeed, that may well be the case given what supporters on Twitter have seemingly discovered. Kopites have flocked to Flightradar 24 to see if there will be any movement. And on Wednesday evening, there was indeed a private plane that landed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Stuttgart. It landed at 10.48pm.

Endo has spent the past four years at Stuttgart, scoring a total of 15 goals in 133 appearances. He previously represented Belgian side Sint-Truiden along with Urawa Red Diamonds and Shonan Bellmare in his native Japan.