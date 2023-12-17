Jurgen Klopp has handed a third successive start to Wataru Endo as Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Endo was substituted at half-time in last weekend's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, along with the 2-1 defeat by Union SG in the Europa League. But with Alexis Mac Allister still sidelined because of a nasty cut, the Japanese midfielder continues to screen the back four.

The Reds made wholesale changes for the Europa League reverse to Union, which was a dead-rubber. Klopp makes nine changes in total from that game, with Endo and Ibrahima Konate the only players to keep their respective berths.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah all did not travel to Belgium for the game and have had a chance to refresh as they return. Kostas Tsimikas, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz also start against United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in midweek and crashed out of Europe.

Jonny Evans comes in for injured centre-back Harry Maguire and suspended skipper Bruno Fernandes is replaced by emerging starlet Kobbie Mainoo. Out-of-form forward Marcus Rashford is benched, with Alejandro Garnacho preferred on the left.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold. Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliot, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley.