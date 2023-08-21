Liverpool new signing Wataru End. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

New Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton has admitted that he would have preferred if Wataru End had remained at the club rather than joining Liverpool.

Endo completed a move to the Reds from the Bundesliga side last Friday. With Jurgen Klopp's side selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - to respective Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad - a void needed filling in the Anfield engine room.

Endo's arrival was left-field, although Klopp insisted that the Japan international was always high on Liverpool's midfield shopping list. The 30-year-old made a total of 133 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring 13 goals. Anton, who has taken over the armband at the MHPArena, heaped praise on his predecessor’s impact he made and understood why Endo jumped at the chance to move to Merseyside.

Speaking to Bild, Anton said: Of course, we would all have preferred it if Wataru had stayed because he is simply great in terms of sport and personality. But he's not going anywhere, he's going to Liverpool FC, one of the best clubs in the world. We understand he wanted to seize this opportunity and we wish him the best.”

Endo made his Liverpool debut in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth, having been given international clearance in time to feature. He was introduced in the 62nd minute, only moments after Alexis Mac Allister was given a surprise straight red card for a foul on the Cherries’ Ryan Christie.