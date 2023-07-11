Register
Watch as Alexis Mac Allister meets new Liverpool team-mates for first time and Jurgen Klopp

Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton earlier in the summer transfer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST

Alexis Mac Allister has arrived for his first day as a Liverpool player.

The midfielder joined the Reds last month from Brighton and Hove Albion for an initial fee of £35 million. He’s signed a five-year contract at Anfield.

The majority of Jurgen Klopp’s squad were back for their first day of pre-season training this morning. And Mac Allister has been getting to know some of his team-mates, including Mo Salah, while he was also given a very warm welcome by Klopp. Watch the video uploaded by Liverpool’s Twitter account below.

