The midfielder joined the Reds last month from Brighton and Hove Albion for an initial fee of £35 million. He’s signed a five-year contract at Anfield.

The majority of Jurgen Klopp’s squad were back for their first day of pre-season training this morning. And Mac Allister has been getting to know some of his team-mates, including Mo Salah, while he was also given a very warm welcome by Klopp. Watch the video uploaded by Liverpool’s Twitter account below.