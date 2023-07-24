Register
Watch as Luis Diaz scores stunner to open the scoring for Liverpool during pre-season clash

The Colombian opened the scoring against the German side Furth.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool the lead against Bundesliga 2. side Furth in 22nd minute with a fine opening goal as he reminded fans of just what exactly he can do after enduring a frustrating long-term injury last season.

The winger should be Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice option on the left wing this year despite missing over seven months of the last campaign with a serious knee injury.

Getting back up to full speed is exactly what this summer is about and his brilliant solo effort is a sign that the 26-year-old is currently on track.

Despite his brilliant strike, he was substited at half-time as Klopp opted for eleven new players during the second-half. He also rung the changes during their previous friendly victory over Karlsruher as he continues to get his key figures up to full speed, whilst also offering some of their stand-out academy stars to impress with the first-team.

