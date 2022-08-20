The Colombian came to the Reds’ rescue with a superb goal in their last outing.

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United’s struggling side could learn a thing or two from Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has hit the ground running in English football, and was on hand again on Monday night to rescue a point for Jurgen Klopp’s men with a stunning equalising goal in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

In direct contrast, United’s squad have looked decidedly uninspired so far this season, and slumped to a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last weekend.

Erik ten Hag now faces the unenviable task of rallying his side ahead of a visit from Liverpool at Old Trafford next week, and Merson has argued that the Dutchman need look no further than Diaz for an example for his players to follow.

Discussing the Anfield forward’s recent strike on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, he said: “Brilliant goal - great feet and his composure to throw in the dummy. Honestly, it’s a top drawer goal, that is.

“Playing with 10 men, there are four players round him, he goes past them, past a fifth, and then bends it around the sixth. It’s a phenomenal, phenomenal goal. Fair play to him.

“He works his socks off. If you were the Man United manager you’d say, ‘Watch him. Just watch him play’. Watch how you’ve got a top, top player who works his socks off.

“And when he’s not playing well, he still works so, so hard for the team.”