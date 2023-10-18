Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez played a starring role for Uruguay in the early hours of Wednesday morning as he scored and assisted for in a 2-0 win over Brazil in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three qualification games while Brazil were unbeaten in their first three matches, having won twice and drawn once ahead of kick off. The result means the pair are level on points ahead of the November international break.

Nunez opened the scoring just before half time as he stooped low to power a header past Manchester City’s Ederson, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker put on the bench. The Reds striker beat his Premier League counterpart at the near post from around 10 yards out after a great run down the line from Maximiliano Araujo.

Brazil came close to a stunning second-half equaliser when Rodrygo struck the crossbar with a thumping free-kick from 30 yards out. However, Uruguay would soon seal victory as Nunez controlled a thrown-in inside the penalty area and, with little room to work with, squeezed through two defenders before cutting it back from the byline for Nicolas de la Cruz to sidefoot home from six yards.

The defeat was compounded for Brazil before half time after Neymar was left in tears after being stretchered off with a knee injury. It is the first time Uruguay have beaten Brazil since July 2001, a run of 12 games with nine defeats coming in that time.

Speaking after the game, Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa reflected: "I have a very great feeling of gratitude towards the players because we all saw how they fought, how they protected and sought the result. Grateful for the joy they gave us all.

"Of the four games we played, this victory is of course different from the previous one. Playing against Brazil always represents an added difficulty so of the four we played this victory is the highest point.