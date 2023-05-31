The young midfielder has been linked with a move over recent days from Germany.

Manu Kone has emerged as a key target for Liverpool in recent days and fans are all researching the young midfielder as reports begin to intensify.

One video that has emerged is when the 22-year-old humiliated a pitch invader by nutmegging him with a brilliant piece of skill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently at Borussia Monchengladbach, Kone started 30 games in the league this season and has earned himself a strong reputation from his time in Germany to date.

He joined Monchengladbach in 2021 from Toulouse and has played 60 times over two seasons since making the move - scoring four times and assisting twice.

Fans have been revelling at the skill in the video with one saying: ‘I am ready to get mentally broken again’.

Whilst another made a comparison with Jordan Henderson: ‘Seen better techincal ability there than I have from Hendo in 5 years.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also joked about the on-pitch steward who had dispossessed the midfielder chasing after the invader: ‘Get the gegenpressing steward in.’

According to Fabrizio Romano, Koné is one of the midfielders on Liverpool’s list and he’s highly rated as the club are already informed on conditions of the deal.

With their new sporting director in Jorg Schmadtke having just taken the reigns, he may be able to utilise his connections in Germany to lower the asking price.

German media outlet SPORTBILD claimed Liverpool had previously inquired about Kone and were quoted €40m to €45m [£34m to £38m] and with two yers left on his deal, it seems that the price is likely to be around those reported figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement