The League Cup is already in the Anfield trophy cabinet but can Liverpool add the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League for an unprecedented haul.

Liverpool have made it to the Champions League final after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals and are now just one victory away from securing a seventh European Cup.

They have already won the League Cup this season and have reached the final of the FA Cup too.

In the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s men are just one point behind Manchester City with four games of the season to go.

So, can the Reds beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris? And what other silverware will they be picking up this season?

Larry says: "We've got a great chance of achieving something no one else has, but the games may catch up on them. I don't know. They're only human beings. They've got a great opportunity, but I'm not 100% on it."

Roger says: "Extremely good. I think it's time to face either Man City or Real Madrid, and hopefully, when I'm back in Canada, we'll have another Champions League title to our name.”

