Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group have been linked with buying NBA team the Boston Celtics.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have not declared nor denied that they would be interested in completing what would be their biggest purchase to date.

FSG boast an impressive portfolio which resulted in them being ranked third on Forbes' Most Valuable Sports Empires. John Henry and Co. have owned Liverpool since 2010, with the club returning to the pinnacle of European football in that period. Seven major trophies have been won including the Premier League and Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FSG have also been in charge of iconic MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox since 2002, with four World Series titles yielded, purchased NHL team the Pittsburgh﻿ Penguins in December 2021 and NASCAR team RFK Racing are under their umbrella.

Moreover, after buying a franchise in the new Technology Golf League set up by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, FSG spearheaded a consortium that will inject up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour.

But an NBA team has long been thought to be coveted by FSG. Las Vegas has been the mooted destination when the elite basketball league completes an expected expansion from 30 to 32 teams. NBA legend LeBron James, an FSG partner, has already spoken about how he would like to own a team in Vegas once he brings the curtain down on his playing career.

However, it arose a week ago that a team in FSG’s heartland was put up for sale. The Boston Celtics, who won this year’s NBA Championship and are the most successful outfit in history, were placed on the market by majority owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has led to speculation that Henry could make a move for the Celtics, who are valued at $5.1 billion by Sportico.

FSG were approached for comment by The Athletic’s Red Sox reporter Jen McCaffrey about whether they would be interested in a purchase of the Celtics - and they were tight-lipped. A statement said: "We commend Wyc Grousbeck, his family, and their partners for their remarkable stewardship of the

“Boston Celtics, an organization that means so much to the City of Boston and countless fans across New England and the globe. Under their leadership, the Celtics have been part of the city's remarkable golden age of sports marked not only by championship success on the court but also through their exemplary community engagement.