Liverpool earned a 6-3 win over Tottenham and moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot praised Liverpool as they ensured they would be top of the Premier League table at Christmas - but expressed his frustration that Tottenham Hotspur were allowed a chance to get back into the game.

The Reds delivered a 6-3 win over Spurs in what was an enthralling encounter in North London. The visitors took a 3-1 lead into half-time through goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Then in the second period, Liverpool’s advantage was extended through Mo Salah’s double to move him fourth on the club’s all-time scoring charts.

However, Tottenham were given a glimmer of hope when Dejan Kulusevski reduced the arrears before Dominic Solanke bagged. However, Liverpool managed to restore a three-goal advantage when Diaz found the target with five minutes remaining.

The victory moved the Reds five points clear at the summit of the Premier League. On the game, head coach Slot said: “Until 60, 65 minutes, I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw. Of course, we were caught one time in bringing the ball out from the back and that immediately led to a goal for Tottenham. You think if we would have gone into the dressing room with a 2-1, that would not have done justice to all the chances we had – that's why I was quite happy with the fact that we scored the 3-1. Then 4-1, 5-1, incredible display.

“But then you also saw that no matter how much quality players have, if they think they don't have to run anymore then in this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create, and that's what they did and they scored two goals. I was happy that the sixth one went in, to be fair.”

Slot was then asked about his comments about his Liverpool players not running anymore. The Dutchman explained: “I exaggerate a bit if I say they don't run anymore. Of course they still run, but they don't block crosses anymore, they don't defend in front of their goal. Until that moment, it was every time, wherever the ball was we were there with two, three, four players. Yes, maybe it is human that if you are 5-1 up you think, 'OK.'

“And I think in general it is also enough, because not many teams after being 5-1 down just keep on going. But we know Tottenham, they always keep on going and also have the quality to create because they are such an attacking threat. Every game they played, they create so, so, so many chances. So, you have to be on top of your game every second of the game. And if you are not 100 per cent then it immediately hurts you – not in every game but definitely against a well-managed side like Tottenham.”