Diogo Jota was stretchered off injured in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s Liverpool injury is a worry because it was sustained on the same leg as a previous injury.

That is the verdict of Ben Dinnery, who runs website Premier Injuries and has a background in injury analysis.

Jota ominously was stretchered off in the closing stages of the Reds’ 1-0 defeat of Manchester City.

It was a hammer blow for Liverpool and Jota - especially with Luis Diaz sidelined until after the World Cup.

Jota also struggled with a hamstring injury earlier this season which was a recurrence of a setback he sustained on duty with Portugal in June.

And for that reason, Dinnery believes it is a concern – and the forward may join Diaz on the treatment table until the World Cup concludes.

Speaking on his Youtube channel Premier FPL Injuries, he said: “A lot of speculation over whether it was an MCL, was it knee - it was certainly muscular-related.

“It looked [like] maybe a hamstring problem, potentially [a] calf. Regardless, he was stretchered off and it did look fairly serious.