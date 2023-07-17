‘We need’ - FSG chief makes honest Liverpool spending claim

A Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chief has insisted that Liverpool's owners 'need to spend' - but with discipline.

FSG purchased the Reds for £300 million in 2010. Since then, Liverpool have returned to become one of Europe's elite clubs - winning the Champions League, Premier League (plus three runners-up finishes), FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Boston-based group have come under scrutiny from sections of supporters. They run Liverpool on a self-sustainable model and do not put the club in jeopardy.

That's been bemoaned by some fans in the past, who would like to see FSG splash more cash in the transfer market. So far this summer, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived at Anfield - from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively - for a combined £95 million.

Sam Kennedy, who is the chief executive of FSG, has admitted that the Premier League has become more competitive because of major investors becoming involved and different areas of spending need to be considered at Liverpool.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Kennedy said: “These clubs, these franchises, they need massive investment. Are we disciplined? Do we try to be disciplined? Yes, of course, because we need to spend at the player development area, on free agents, on transfers when it comes to global football."

Advertisement

Advertisement

FSG are currently seeking investors for Liverpool, having put the club on the market in November 2022.

Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that talks with potential parties have been held. Liberty Media, the owners of Formula 1, have been linked.

FSG have owned Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox since 2002 while they completed a takeover of National Hockey League team the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021. And last month, FSG agreed a deal to buy a franchise in the new Technology Golf League spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Kennedy added: “Part of Fenway Sports Group’s secret sauce is investing in blue chip assets that our fans care passionately about so that we can win, but also invest in their venues. The beauty of Fenway Sports Group is that we feel that we can do it all.

Advertisement

Advertisement