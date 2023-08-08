‘We spoke’ - Jurgen Klopp addresses growing Liverpool problem ahead of Chelsea clash

Jurgen Klopp insists he knows how to remedy Liverpool's glaring defensive issue.

The Reds rounded off their pre-season programme with a 3-1 victory over SV Darmstadt 98 at Preston North End's Deepdale on Monday night.

Liverpool were impressive going forward - as they have been all summer - with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all on target. But the Reds' goal they conceded yet again came from a ball over the top that exposed the gaping hole on the right-hand side of defence left when Trent Alexander-Arnold roams into midfield.

Certainly, it is a growing concern ahead of Liverpool’s 2023-24 Premier League opening fixture taking place against Chelsea on Sunday. But Klopp stressed that he has spoken to his squad about the problem.

Speaking to LFCTV, the Anfield boss said: “There was a lot of good stuff, obviously could have scored much more goals. Conceded one again that we shouldn't concede but it's an obvious mistake which we spoke already about but that's how it is with mistakes.

“If you do it answer, you talk about it, you work on it. It doesn't mean you solve it immediately but the situation is clear; the diagonal protection is not there.