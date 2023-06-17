‘Well-placed sources’ - Liverpool investment news as time frame on ‘deal’ given

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have 'several options' on the table when it comes to investment in Liverpool.

The Reds have been on the market for more than seven months after it emerged that FSG had made the decision to seek fresh funds last November.

The American group have owned Liverpool since 2010, having completed a takeover from much-maligned pair Tom Hicks and George Gillette for £300 million.

Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that FSG were in talks with investors. However, the process has proven slower than how some fans might have hoped for.

But according to sports finance journalist Alex Miller, a deal for fresh investment is expected to be confirmed 'over the summer'.

He wrote on Twitter: "Re @LFC investment. Well-placed sources maintain that several investment options remain on the table for the club... and that a deal is expected to be completed 'over the summer'..."

A host of parties were linked with Liverpool when it was first not clear if FSG were looking to sell the club entirely. They included the likes of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani as well as parties from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

However, FSG are aiming for a minority sale of Liverpool - suggested between the region of 10-15%. Liberty Media, the owners of Formula One, have been mooted as one potential party.