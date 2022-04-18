FA Cup scoreline ‘flattered’ Man City as Liverpool delivered ‘best ever’ display of pressing

The Reds booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 3-2 win at Wembley.

By Dominic Raynor
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:26 am

Manchester City were well below par in the first-half of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and Liverpool took full advantage as they raced into a three-goal lead.

Ibrahima Konaté got the opener and Sadio Mane netted a brace for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola’s side came back after the break, through goals from Jack Gealish and Bernardo Silva, but the fnal 3-2 scoreline actually flattered City, according to LiverpoolWorld football expert Will Rooney.

Michael Plant, of sister title ManchesterWorld, agreed, saying it was impossible for City to play at times as Liverpool delivered a display of the “best pressing football I have ever seen live”.

Watch the video above for their duo’s fill verdict from Wembley.

