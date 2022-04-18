The Reds booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 3-2 win at Wembley.

Manchester City were well below par in the first-half of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and Liverpool took full advantage as they raced into a three-goal lead.

Ibrahima Konaté got the opener and Sadio Mane netted a brace for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola’s side came back after the break, through goals from Jack Gealish and Bernardo Silva, but the fnal 3-2 scoreline actually flattered City, according to LiverpoolWorld football expert Will Rooney.

Michael Plant, of sister title ManchesterWorld, agreed, saying it was impossible for City to play at times as Liverpool delivered a display of the “best pressing football I have ever seen live”.