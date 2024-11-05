Liverpool prepare to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League at Anfield.

Bayer Leverkusen managing director for sport Simon Rolfes has praised Liverpool’s ‘seamless’ transition after the exit of ‘dominant figure’ Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds welcome the Bundesliga champions to Anfield in the Champions League tonight. Liverpool head into the encounter top of the Premier League and aiming to continue their perfect record in Europe after wins over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig so far.

Arne Slot has made an outstanding start as Reds head coach. He’s won 13 of his 15 games in charge and carried on with the foundation laid down by Klopp. The German spent nine years in the Liverpool hot seat, transforming Liverpool’s position back to the pinnacle of European football. Klopp won seven major trophies on Merseyside including the Champions League and Premier League.

There was pressure on Reds owners Fenway Sports Group and CEO of football Michael Edwards to get the appointment of Klopp’s successor correct. Rolfes believes Liverpool have done so as Leverkusen prepare to face an ‘excellent opponent in a great atmosphere’. Speaking to Die Werkself’s website, he said: “We’re really looking forward to the game at Anfield. We’re expecting an intense match against an excellent opponent in a great atmosphere. These are the games we worked for last season - to experience things like this.

“We’re expecting the opposition to run hard and be physically robust – that’s part of English football culture. It’s a big challenge to so seamlessly keep it going after following such a dominant figure like Jürgen Klopp and such a successful time. It’s a great job by those in charge at Liverpool and a sign of the internal stability and continuity in the club.”

Leverkusen won their maiden German title last season without losing a game. The only match that Xabi Alonso’s side suffered defeat was a 3-0 reverse against Atalanta in the Europa League final. They head to Liverpool fourth in the Bundesliga having drawn 0-0 against Stuttgart.

Rolfes added: “You can’t control every phase of the game in these top games, but it’s about accepting all phases – those when you dominate and those where you need to be uncompromising in your resistance. We want to build on our performance against Stuttgart on Friday. If we get a result, then we’ve taken a huge step towards the next round.”