West Ham forward makes bold claim ahead of Liverpool clash
The West Ham forward has backed his side to have a very strong season.
Michail Antonio has thrown the gauntlet down when it comes to the Premier League this season, as he previewed this weekend’s game against Liverpool.
The West Ham forward has gone on record to say that he believes his side will finish above Jurgen Klopp’s side, in what is an extraordinary claim.
That has only happened on two occasions throughout Premier League history, as West Ham have only ever finished above Liverpool during the 1998/99 and 2015/16 season - with the latter being Klopp’s first season in charge of the club.
West Ham face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and Michail Antonio has been speaking to the Footballer’s Football Podcast about the upcoming Premier League clash where he backed himself and his side over the Reds.
“I am backing myself over Liverpool. You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there.
“I watched the game [Wolves vs Liverpool] because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it. They had quite a few opportunities. We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer.”
Antonio, 33, has been a key player for the London club over the years and already has two goals this season after netting 14 in all competitions last year.
He was also in the news this week for speaking out on Mohamed Salah’s transfer situation, as he claimed that the Egyptian was ‘ready’ to leave the club after interest from Al-Ittihad.
“He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’. He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing. But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”
Liverpool completed a hard-fought double over West Ham last season, winning one-nil at home and two-one at the London stadium, and the two sides will meet at Anfield on Sunday.