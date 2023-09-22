West Ham sweating on key man for Liverpool clash as David Moyes gives injury update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Ham are sweating on the fitness of Aaron Cresswell ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds are back in Premier League action after a 3-1 victory over LASK in the Europa League last night. West Ham also opened their campaign in the competition with a 3-1 win against TSC Backa Topola at the London Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Cresswell came off with a hamstring problem at half-time and is now a doubt to feature at Anfield. Speaking to TNT Sport, Hammers boss David Moyes said: “He felt his hamstring. he felt it in training but we thought it wasn't enough to do anything about it. Obviously, it's come on during the game and we'll let the medical team have a look at it and find how bad it is.”