West Ham sweating on key man for Liverpool clash as David Moyes gives injury update

Liverpool prepare to face West Ham in the Premier League at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 07:15 BST
West Ham are sweating on the fitness of Aaron Cresswell ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds are back in Premier League action after a 3-1 victory over LASK in the Europa League last night. West Ham also opened their campaign in the competition with a 3-1 win against TSC Backa Topola at the London Stadium.

However, Cresswell came off with a hamstring problem at half-time and is now a doubt to feature at Anfield. Speaking to TNT Sport, Hammers boss David Moyes said: “He felt his hamstring. he felt it in training but we thought it wasn't enough to do anything about it. Obviously, it's come on during the game and we'll let the medical team have a look at it and find how bad it is.”

Meanwhile, talisman Jarrod Bowen was absent for West Ham against Tapola. The winger, who has recorded three goals and one assist in five appearances this season, did not feature because of illness according to the Hammers’ website. West Ham now wait to see if be can be involved on Merseyside.

