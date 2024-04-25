West Ham vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)West Ham vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
West Ham vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

West Ham vs Liverpool injury news: seven players out and four doubtful - gallery

Liverpool team news against West Ham ahead of the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

By Will Rooney
Published 25th Apr 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 19:39 BST

Liverpool have to quickly dust themselves down after their Merseyside derby defeat as they turn their attention to a trip to West Ham United on Saturday (12.30 BST).

The Reds’ 2-0 loss against Everton means that their Premier League title hopes have been shattered. Jurgen Klopp apologised to supporters for his side’s abject display at Goodison Park, which has effectively ended their chances of being crowned champions.

There’s to be no perfect send-off for Klopp. But Liverpool can ill-afford to feel sorry for themselves. A top-four finish is still not mathematically secured and they need five more points from their next four games to ensure Champions League qualification.

The Reds face a West Ham side whose season is also faltering. They suffered a sobering 5-2 loss against Crystal Palace last weekend and are look unlikely to be competing in Europe next term but will not give up the fight.

Ahead of the London Stadium encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

The defender continues his rehab after suffering a ruptured ACL in December. He won't play again this term.

1. Joel Matip - out

The defender continues his rehab after suffering a ruptured ACL in December. He won't play again this term.

The midfielder has made just one appearance this season because of an ongoing hip injury.

2. Thiago Alcantara - out

The midfielder has made just one appearance this season because of an ongoing hip injury.

Liverpool suffered a blow before the derby when learning that the forward would be absent for the next two weeks.

3. Diogo Jota - out

Liverpool suffered a blow before the derby when learning that the forward would be absent for the next two weeks.

Continues to recover from an ankle issue he suffered in the 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

4. Conor Bradley - out

Continues to recover from an ankle issue he suffered in the 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueJurgen KloppEvertonWest Ham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.