Liverpool have to quickly dust themselves down after their Merseyside derby defeat as they turn their attention to a trip to West Ham United on Saturday (12.30 BST).

The Reds’ 2-0 loss against Everton means that their Premier League title hopes have been shattered. Jurgen Klopp apologised to supporters for his side’s abject display at Goodison Park, which has effectively ended their chances of being crowned champions.

There’s to be no perfect send-off for Klopp. But Liverpool can ill-afford to feel sorry for themselves. A top-four finish is still not mathematically secured and they need five more points from their next four games to ensure Champions League qualification.

The Reds face a West Ham side whose season is also faltering. They suffered a sobering 5-2 loss against Crystal Palace last weekend and are look unlikely to be competing in Europe next term but will not give up the fight.

Ahead of the London Stadium encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Joel Matip - out The defender continues his rehab after suffering a ruptured ACL in December. He won't play again this term.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder has made just one appearance this season because of an ongoing hip injury.

3 . Diogo Jota - out Liverpool suffered a blow before the derby when learning that the forward would be absent for the next two weeks.