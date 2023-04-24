Liverpool aim for a third successive victory when they travel to West Ham United on Wednesday night (19.45 BST).

The Reds have seven Premier League fixtures remaining and still have plenty to play for. After wins against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp’s side have given their chances of European qualification a marked boost. They sit seventh in the table but have a game in hand on Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in fifth and sixth respectively.

Liverpool have shown glimpses of their old selves of late amid what has been a lacklustre season by their own standards. Klopp’s now using the remaining games as a platform for next term - although he has admitted that a Champions League place looks out of the question.

West Ham have also picked up of late having been relegation candidates for much of the campaign. They moved into the Europa Conference League semi-finals last week after defeating Belgian side Gent before cruising to a 4-0 away win at AFC Bournemouth. Manager David Moyes will still not feel his side are safe, though, and will demand a strong end to the season.

Ahead of the London Stadium encounter, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both teams.

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino - out

The striker suffered a muscle injury last week. Klopp admitted that Firmino would not be available to face Forest, while he also said it was impossible the Brazil international would be unable to feature against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur (April 30). Liverpool are hopeful Firmino will play again before he departs at the end of the campaign.

Stefan Bajcetic - out

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Stefan Bajcetic. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

The midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield, scoring one goal in 19 appearances. However, Bajcetic, 18, has an adductor issue that has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. Klopp confirmed last week that the Spaniard will be back for pre-season.

Calvin Ramsay - out

Calvin Ramsay during Liverpool training. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The right-back has made just two outings since he joined from Aberdeen last summer. He was forced to have knee surgery in February.

Naby Keita - highly doubtful

Naby Keita in Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Reds since returning from Guinea duty during March’s international break. Keita has a muscle issue was not spotted in training last week. He’s missed the past four matches.

West Ham

Gianluca Scamacca - out