'What a boy!' - Jurgen Klopp raves about 'absolutely outstanding' Liverpool star after Fulham
Liverpool are into the Carabao Cup final after a 3-2 aggregate win against Fulham with Luis Diaz on target in the second leg.
Jurgen Klopp hailed Luis Diaz after his goal booked Liverpool's return to Wembley.
The Reds are into the Carabao Cup final following a 3-2 aggregate victory over Fulham. After a 2-1 win at Anfield in the last-four first leg, Liverpool earned a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage to set up another battle against Chelsea - having defeated the Blues on penalties in the showpiece event, as well as the FA Cup final, two years ago.
Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors after just 11 minutes when he shot crept beyond Fulham keeper Bernd Leno. The Colombia international ran amok throughout the encounter and was awarded man of the match.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp quipped that Diaz could have had more than just a solitary goal contribution. And the Anfield chief also lauded the performance of Darwin Nunez despite not being as threatening in the final third as usual.
"Very good," Klopp said on Diaz's display. "He’s a fantastic player, absolutely. Absolutely no criticism but I wish he would’ve set up the second and scored the third because first half it was a fantastic football situation where he was in a similar situation like when he scored.
"But playing-wise, what a boy! The speed, the power he can generate, the technique, the combination of all that… it is absolutely outstanding. I am really happy. I liked Darwin’s performance a lot today as well, to be honest. He was maybe not involved in these kind of finish situations, but to defend him is a nightmare, to be honest. He was everywhere, he kept the ball and all these kind of things.
"The boys bring us that, we can use from time to time. It was just a good game, a good cup game. Whoever expected tonight that we just show quality and we get through and this will be a walk in the park doesn't understand the game and doesn't understand the importance of the occasion. Both teams wanted to go to Wembley - and we qualified and that’s all we could wish for."