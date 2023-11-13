Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Frank was left in awe of Mo Salah after Liverpool's victory over Brentford and declared: he doesn't get enough praise.

Salah fired a double to inspire the Reds' 3-0 win over the Bees at Anfield. The Egyptian opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a clinical finish before doubling Jurgen Klopp's side's advantage in the 62nd minute. Salah has now bagged 12 goals for the season, while he's taken his tally in English football to 200 - with all but two coming during his six years at Liverpool. Diogo Jota rounded off the Reds' win with 16 minutes remaining when he fired home from the edge of the box.

Frank, speaking at his post-match press conference, was pleased with Brentford's performance on the whole. But he knew there was little that his troops could do to stop the imperious Salah and Co. The Brentford head coach said: "Everyone involved in the game must have thought it was an interesting game to watch. I'm pleased with the team, the performance was good. We came here to Anfield and you know in spells, you have to defend well but we were brave. I loved the approach, the mentality from the players.

"A lot of times, we went man-for-man, high pressure, created an open game in spells and not many teams do that at Anfield. So pleased with so many things. We lost to a very good Liverpool team to play their A-game but I think it's because the big moments, we didn't take them. The big chance for Bryan (Mbuemo), we need to score a chance like that. There were other moments we could have done more then goals two and three, we need to avoid - especially number two. That is the disappointing thing of the team I love, respect and think are fantastic. We normally defend that situation better. The big moments are probably the reason why we didn't get anything from a good game.

"Mo Salah, Klopp is praising him a lot. I don't know if he gets enough praise. Off the top of my head, potentially the best player in the Premier League in terms of goals and assists. What a level. He must be one of the best offensive players in the world - not top 10, top three. I need to think, I'm sitting here on the spot but when you think about what he's done and you have a player of that quality, you just know it's a problem.