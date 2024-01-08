'What a player!' - Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool star who can get even better
The Liverpool manager was highly impressed by the vice-captain's performance against Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp reckons that Trent Alexander-Arnold can get even better after inspiring Liverpool to victory over Arsenal.
The Reds moved into the FA Cup fourth round following a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool had to dig deep to earn their triumph, having been put under sustained pressure in the first half. But it was Alexander-Arnold's free-kick that forced Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior to head into his own net on 80 minutes before Luis Diaz doubled the advantage in stoppage-time.
Alexander-Arnold skippered Liverpool in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, who was ill. And Klopp heaped praise on the England international's display along with the leadership he displayed. The Liverpool manager said: "There’s still a lot of space [to improve] but it’s outstanding already. It’s great. He enjoys it, obviously, and you could see that on the pitch today. One-nil up, he spoke to everybody without me shouting at him and telling him he has to speak and make sure we are now really compact and stuff like this. My God, what a player! Good game.
"Age-wise he is there, he can do that and he did it. Like Ibou stepped up tonight, really, in that last line. That’s extremely helpful. We cannot put everything on Ali’s shoulders in moments like that just because Mo [Salah] is not there, Virg is not there and so on. Wataru grew a lot into that role recently. He is not a big speaker but in the game he was there, so missing all that is not cool but we have to do it anyway – and that’s what the boys did."