Liverpool target Andre Trindade helped Fluminense create history as the club won the Copa Libertadores for the first time on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian outfit earned a 2-1 victory over Argentinean giants Boca Juniors to hoist the silverware aloft at a fervent Maracana. An enthralling game was settled in extra-time when John Kennedy’s fierce 99th-minute strike found the back of the net - before the Flu forward was sent off for overcelebrating.

But Fluminense held on in what was an emotional evening. Liverpool fans indeed took a vested interest in the encounter to run the rule over Andre. The midfielder was wanted by the Reds in the summer transfer window although he was not allowed to depart Flu midway through Brazil’s season to bolster their Copa Libertadores ambitions - which ultimately reaped the dividends.

Andre delivered an all-action display against Boca, which included a 94% pass accuracy 79 touches, seven ground duels and four tackles won, as well as completing four dribbles. Now Kopites will be wondering if the 22-year-old will be making the move to Anfield in the coming months.

After the game was won, emotions ran high, with Andre embracing head coach Fernando Diniz. Fluminense still have seven matches to play in the Brazilian league and will be hoping to finish higher than their current spot of ninth.

But then all eyes will be on whether Liverpool reignite their interest when the transfer window opens in January. Ahead of the game, Andre said via Spanish publication AS: “I follow the outside games a little bit and I know that their [Liverpool’s] work is exceptional.

