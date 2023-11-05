Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Van driver admits causing death of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

What Andre did when winning the Copa Libertadores after making Liverpool transfer admission

Andre Trindade has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Liverpool target Andre Trindade helped Fluminense create history as the club won the Copa Libertadores for the first time on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian outfit earned a 2-1 victory over Argentinean giants Boca Juniors to hoist the silverware aloft at a fervent Maracana. An enthralling game was settled in extra-time when John Kennedy’s fierce 99th-minute strike found the back of the net - before the Flu forward was sent off for overcelebrating.

But Fluminense held on in what was an emotional evening. Liverpool fans indeed took a vested interest in the encounter to run the rule over Andre. The midfielder was wanted by the Reds in the summer transfer window although he was not allowed to depart Flu midway through Brazil’s season to bolster their Copa Libertadores ambitions - which ultimately reaped the dividends.

Most Popular

Andre delivered an all-action display against Boca, which included a 94% pass accuracy 79 touches, seven ground duels and four tackles won, as well as completing four dribbles. Now Kopites will be wondering if the 22-year-old will be making the move to Anfield in the coming months.

After the game was won, emotions ran high, with Andre embracing head coach Fernando Diniz. Fluminense still have seven matches to play in the Brazilian league and will be hoping to finish higher than their current spot of ninth.

But then all eyes will be on whether Liverpool reignite their interest when the transfer window opens in January. Ahead of the game, Andre said via Spanish publication AS: “I follow the outside games a little bit and I know that their [Liverpool’s] work is exceptional.

“Without a doubt, he is a great coach, very intelligent and successful. But at the moment, my coach is Diniz, a person who I appreciate a lot off the field and who understands my style of play. I know how much I’ve grown in the field under his guidance.”