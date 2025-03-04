Arne Slot was given a two-match touchline ban after his red card following Liverpool’s Merseyside derby draw against Everton.

The Football Association has released the written reasons behind Arne Slot’s red card after Liverpool’s Merseyside derby draw against Everton.

The Reds head coach was given his marching orders by referee Michael Oliver after the 2-2 stalemate at Goodison Park last month. Assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also dismissed - and both were handed two-match touchline bans as well as bring slapped with fines.

An independent commission heard the case on 25 February, with details of the hearing now published via the FA website. It is alleged that Slot said to Oliver after the full-time whistle - moments after James Tarkowski netted Everton’s 98th-minute equaliser’ - that he “f****** give them everything”. It is also claimed that Slot said “if we don’t win the league, I’ll f****** blame you.”

Slot accepted the charges but “disputed the language alleged to have been used and suggested there may have been confusion between what Slot and Hulshoff said to the Referee. It was alleged that Slot said whilst shaking the referee’s hand, ‘if we don’t win the league, I’ll f******blame you.” Instead, Slot asserts that he in fact said: I’if we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that.’ The FA maintained that Slot’s language and words were as reported by the match officials.

“However, the FA argued that this discrepancy didn’t make a material difference to the sanction, in any event, given the words used still constituted Slot acting in an improper manner, and Slot accepts the same. It should be noted that Slot does not dispute stating ‘f****** disgrace’ to the assistant referee.”

In addition, Hulshoff accepted his charge but wanted to clarify the language he used. He advised that “the foul language used was not directed at Mr Oliver personally, contrary to what is contained in his official report. I would like to clarify what I said to Mr Oliver was that the resulting melee between both sets of players was because of the ‘s*** decisions’ during the match. I wish to make this point clear to Mr Oliver I would not want him to think I insulted him personally.”

Liverpool and Everton also saw Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure given red cards after a melee broke out. Doucoure celebrates the draw in front of the away fans, with Jones shoving the Toffees midfielder. Both clubs ‘apologised and expressed regret’.