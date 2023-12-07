Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roy Hodgson and his players were met by loud boos as Crystal Palace suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Marcus Senesi and Keiffer Moore piled further pressure on Hodgson, who returned to the Palace hot seat in March. The Eagles have won just one of their previous eight matches, which leaves them 14th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frustrations from the home faithful were made clear at the full-time whistle, while reports suggested it appeared that Hodgson had an object thrown at him as he left the pitch.

Liverpool are Palace's next opponents when they make the trip to south London on Saturday (12.30 GMT). The Reds' 2-0 victory over Sheffield United moved them back within two points of leaders Arsenal and can go to the summit with a fourth successive win in all competition. Hodgson, who had a horrendous six-month spell at Liverpool manager between July 2010-January 2011, believes that Palace supporters have been 'spoiled' of late.

Via the Guardian, he said: "The fact is that the expectations are high, hence the boos. But the fact is the fans have been spoiled here in recent times, they’re used to seeing us do very well at home and get good results and this year we’ve not been able to do that. I hope they have enough empathy to stick with us when times are tough.”

Hodgson lamented a 'very sad' evening that saw Palace suffer a fourth home loss this season. He told the club's website: “I would sum it up as a very sad evening for us, because we came here with high expectations. We thought, after the game against West Ham [a 1-1 draw], we’d turned a bit of a corner – in that game we were pleased with our performance – and we were rather hoping that tonight we’d carry that through and beat a Bournemouth team who, on paper and with regard to their league position, were very much available for us to win [against].

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But, of course, two things happened: first of all, they played very well and made life difficult for us, and secondly we weren’t able to play well enough on the evening to create enough goal chances to win the game, which is very frustrating for everybody.

“But words like ‘frustration’ and ‘disappointed’ are bandied around all the time. I’m just sad, really, that an opportunity to change our home form wasn’t taken, not because of a lack of effort, or a lack of desire, it wasn’t take because on the night we played against a better team and we couldn’t find a way to beat them.”