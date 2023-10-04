Register
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

What Darwin Nunez wore during Liverpool training as five players not spotted ahead of Union SG

Observations made from Liverpool training ahead of the Europa League Group E clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 18:07 BST

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tomorrow (20.00 BST).

The Reds aim for successive Group E wins against the Belgium outfit at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre today and, as expected, Cody Gakpo was not involved. The striker came off at half-time in last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham, having levelled in stoppage-time.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara is still not in training, it appears. The midfielder hasn’t played for Liverpool since April after he had hip surgery. Thiago hit a setback in his recovery earlier this season. Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic could also not be spotted having been struggling with a minor calf issue. Conor Bradley continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his back.

Most Popular

Darwin Nunez did not start against Spurs, with Klopp admitting the striker had a small bone issue around his knee. Nunez was involved in training but could be seen wearing strapping around his issue.

Of the goalkeepers, only No.1 Alisson Becker and Vitezslav Jaros could be spotted at the warm-up stage. Caoimhin Kelleher nor Adrian were not, although the latter has since been pictured although is not registered in Liverpool’s Europa League set-up to meet squad rules. That does not mean that Kelleher is ruled out, however. He may well have not been captured by the camera or absent for a different reason if he did not train.

Liverpool players spotted in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Jaros.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Doak.

Related topics:Europa LeagueJurgen KloppTottenham