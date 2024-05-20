Feyenoord's Dutch headcoach Arne Slot waves during a Dutch Eredivisie first division football match between Feyenoord and Excelsior Rotterdam at the Feyenoord Stadium de Kuip in Rotterdam on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Bart Stoutjesdijk / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot took charge of his final game as Feyenoord boss before succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

There might never have been a manager announcing his successor in such a way.

In front of 60,000 fans, as he said his goodbyes, Jurgen Klopp did something that Fenway Sports Group’s John Henry and Tom Werner might not have expected when he started chanting Arne Slot’s name down the microphone.

In fairness, it was hardly a secret that Slot will be the next incumbent in the Anfield hot seat. The Dutchman himself confessed that he will take charge of Liverpool having previously insisted that nothing was done until he signed the dotted line. Now all that awaits is the the official unveiling from the Reds.

Klopp is a bona fide Liverpool legend. After almost nine years in the hot seat, delivering seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, the Reds’ place at the apogee of European football has been restored. Emotions ran high at Anfield during Klopp’s final game in charge - a 2-0 victory over Wolves - given what he has achieved.

And in Rotterdam, there was similar sentiment for Slot as he took charge of his last match as Feyenoord chief. The 45-year-old is among the best to have occupied the De Kuip hot seat despite only being at the club for three years. In his maiden campaign, Slot guided De Stadionclub to the Europa Conference League final, only to be defeated by Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma. Last season, Feyenoord were crowned Eredivisie champions as they finished seven points clear of PSV Eindhoven.

And this term, the KNVB Cup has been added to the De Kuip trophy cabinet - while they’ll feel unlucky not to have won successive titles. Feyenoord finished second to PSV despite garnering 84 points. That is three more than when they finished top of the charts after ending the campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Excelsior.

Slot was given a hero’s send-off at De Kuip. They sang Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone to him as well as chanting ‘Arne, thanks’. Addressing supporters at full-time on the De Kuip pitch, he said (via 1908.nl): “I'm afraid the boys are now thinking: 'Oh, he's going to talk again, so this will take 15 minutes' but I'm going to try to keep it very short. I'm very grateful for the memories I made at this great club. For that, I really have to thank a number of people. First of all, my wife and my children Feyenoord's staff is really great, including the management."