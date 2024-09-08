Liverpool fans will simply love what Giorgi Mamardashvili did last night after £29m transfer
Giorgi Mamardashvili helped Georgia deliver an emphatic 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic.
The Bulldogs delivered an historic triumph in the Nations League. Georgia continue to impress on the international stage after creating a shock at Euro 2024 by defeating Portugal in the group stage before being knocked out of the last 16 by eventual champions Spain.
Mamardashvili is a key player for the Bulldogs - and is expected to be for Liverpool in the future. The goalkeeper completed a move to Anfield for up to £29 million in the summer transfer window. He’s remained at Valencia on loan for the 2024-25 season but has been earmarked as Reds stopper Alisson Becker’s long-term replacement.
Certainly, Kopites will be keeping a close watch on the 23-year-old’s progress - and what they can expect when he indeed dons the gloves at Liverpool. And after the win over the Czech Republic, Mamardashvili very much was part of the post-match celebrations with supporters. He entered the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium stands as he led chants through a megaphone and held a Georgia scarf aloft.
The only disappointment on the night for Mamardashvili was that he conceded a late consolation goal after Georgia had raced into a four-goal advantage. Yet he still soaked up every moment and he’ll be hoping to continue his eye-catching progression before he moves to Liverpool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.