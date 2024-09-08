Giorgi Mamardashvili. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Giorgi Mamardashvili joined Liverpool from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili helped Georgia deliver an emphatic 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Bulldogs delivered an historic triumph in the Nations League. Georgia continue to impress on the international stage after creating a shock at Euro 2024 by defeating Portugal in the group stage before being knocked out of the last 16 by eventual champions Spain.

Mamardashvili is a key player for the Bulldogs - and is expected to be for Liverpool in the future. The goalkeeper completed a move to Anfield for up to £29 million in the summer transfer window. He’s remained at Valencia on loan for the 2024-25 season but has been earmarked as Reds stopper Alisson Becker’s long-term replacement.

Certainly, Kopites will be keeping a close watch on the 23-year-old’s progress - and what they can expect when he indeed dons the gloves at Liverpool. And after the win over the Czech Republic, Mamardashvili very much was part of the post-match celebrations with supporters. He entered the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium stands as he led chants through a megaphone and held a Georgia scarf aloft.

The only disappointment on the night for Mamardashvili was that he conceded a late consolation goal after Georgia had raced into a four-goal advantage. Yet he still soaked up every moment and he’ll be hoping to continue his eye-catching progression before he moves to Liverpool.