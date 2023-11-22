Liverpool last beat Man City back in 2015 under Jurgen Klopp and they face them this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool face off against rivals Manchester City this weekend at the Etihad Stadium, but they haven't won at the ground since 2015.

Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club in 2015 and won one, drew two and lost one in his first four games before travelling to face City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then produced a fantastic away performance as they won by four goals to one thanks to strikes from Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Skrtel and an Eliaquim Mangala own goal.

It's surprising that they haven't triumphed at the Etihad since then; there was a 2-1 victory in the Champions League during the 2017/18 season but in the league, it's been a hugely difficult place to come to.