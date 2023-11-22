What happened to the players from Liverpool's last XI that beat Man City away in 2015? - gallery
Liverpool last beat Man City back in 2015 under Jurgen Klopp and they face them this weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool face off against rivals Manchester City this weekend at the Etihad Stadium, but they haven't won at the ground since 2015.
Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club in 2015 and won one, drew two and lost one in his first four games before travelling to face City.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They then produced a fantastic away performance as they won by four goals to one thanks to strikes from Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Skrtel and an Eliaquim Mangala own goal.
It's surprising that they haven't triumphed at the Etihad since then; there was a 2-1 victory in the Champions League during the 2017/18 season but in the league, it's been a hugely difficult place to come to.
In light of the game this weekend, we've decided to look at where the starting line-up from that 4-1 win are now, some eight years later.