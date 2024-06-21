'What I want' - Liverpool 'target' with £43m release clause sends clear summer instruction to agent
Nico Williams, who has been linked with Liverpool, has admitted he is unsure what the future holds for him.
The winger enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for Athletic Bilbao. He recorded an impressive eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances as Lehoiak finished fifth in La Liga and won the Copa del Rey.
Williams' output in the final third has unsurprisingly led to him reportedly being tracked by a host of top European clubs. They include Liverpool as a new forward could be on Arne Slot's shopping list for the summer transfer window. Williams has also been suggested as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah, whose Anfield contract expires next year,
But it has been suggested that Barcelona is the 21-year-old's dream club. However, the Spanish giants could struggle to meet Williams' wage demands, while he reportedly has a £43 million release clause in his contract. The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been linked.
Williams is currently on Spain duty at Euro 2024, he has insisted that his focus is on achieving glory in Germany - and told his agent not to tell him about any news until after the tournament.
“I’m very happy at Athletic,” he said at a press conference. “It’s the club that has given me everything, the one that has bet on me 100 per cent. “It’s my home. I’m very happy. And what I want to do is focus on the European Championship 100 per cent. Otherwise, I don’t know what’s going to happen. “I have told my agent that I don’t want to know anything until the end of the European Championship.”
