Nico Williams. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Nico Williams has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Nico Williams, who has been linked with Liverpool, has admitted he is unsure what the future holds for him.

The winger enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for Athletic Bilbao. He recorded an impressive eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances as Lehoiak finished fifth in La Liga and won the Copa del Rey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams' output in the final third has unsurprisingly led to him reportedly being tracked by a host of top European clubs. They include Liverpool as a new forward could be on Arne Slot's shopping list for the summer transfer window. Williams has also been suggested as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah, whose Anfield contract expires next year,

But it has been suggested that Barcelona is the 21-year-old's dream club. However, the Spanish giants could struggle to meet Williams' wage demands, while he reportedly has a £43 million release clause in his contract. The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been linked.

Williams is currently on Spain duty at Euro 2024, he has insisted that his focus is on achieving glory in Germany - and told his agent not to tell him about any news until after the tournament.