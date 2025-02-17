Ibrahima Konate was substituted at half-time during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield.

It was a decision that was not all that surprising. When it emerged that Jarell Quansah was stripped off and ready to be introduced following half-time, there wouldn’t have been a Liverpool fan inside Anfield who felt it was foolish.

Ibrahima Konate was walking a disciplinary tightrope following the opening 45 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Had Wolves had it their way, the France international would have been given his marching orders. He earned a yellow card for felling Matheus Cunha on 31 minutes. When Konate fouled Wolves’ talisman shortly before half-time, the visitors were adamant that Simon Hooper should have reached into his pocket yet again.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot reckons both would have been ‘soft’ cautions. But given that the Reds have two tough away trips against Aston Villa and Manchester City this week, coupled with Joe Gomez currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, it was understandable that no chances were taken.

What Slot said

“Yes, I took him off because of that,” said Slot. “Because I saw him getting his first yellow, that was for me a soft yellow. If he would have got the second one for a shoulder push, that would again be a soft yellow, so then he would have been sent off by two soft yellows. I think the referee felt the same – that's why he didn't. But I've watched football so many times in my life and I know that a player and a referee is then under pressure, so every next foul will lead again to maybe a referee that thinks, 'Maybe now I should give him [a yellow].'

“I think back on three days ago. But for Ibou, it's so difficult to play 45 minutes of football against such a strong Wolves team. So, I had to take him off because you can't play football knowing in your head you can't make a foul and playing against such good players Wolves have.”

Konate commitment

To Slot’s credit, the decision paid dividends. Quansah was excellent in the second half as Liverpool earned a 2-1 win to restore a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Konate has been a key player in the Reds’ title charge. His partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence has earned plenty of plaudits. And although he was afforded an unexpected rest against Wolves, the ex-RB Leipzig man did not treat it that way.

Konate instead spent the second period of the game ensuring that his body remains fine-tuned. On Instagram, he posted himself in the gym - still donning his Liverpool kit - doing Bulgarian split squats in the gym. Then in a separate post, he said: “+3 we keep building 🔋 Now we focus on the next one.”

Konate will be expected to be back in the starting line-up against Villa. However, Qunsah’s second-half performance has given Slot some food for thought. The Reds boss was impressed with the 22-year-old and believes that he is back to his ‘old self’ after having a dip in form earlier this campaign.