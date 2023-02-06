Man City are alleged to have broken more than 100 financial rules.

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking numerous financial rules.

The charge sheet contains more than 100 supposed breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

A Premier League statement said: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission.”

A Manchester City statement said: "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

What could it mean for Liverpool if Man City are found guility?

Certainly, Liverpool fans will watch keenly how things pan out in the coming months.

City have been the Reds' closest foes on the pitch during Jurgen Klopp's time as manager and a modern-day rivalry forged. The battles between the pair have been tantalising and etched into Premier League history.

The fact Klopp managed to guide Liverpool to the title ahead of Pep Guardiola's outfit in the 2019-2020 season, along with finishing runners-up by a single point in 2018-19 and 2021-22 respectively, is a remarkable feat.

As things stand, City have not been found guilty and the club has been referred to an independent commission. The Etihad Stadium club have also been accused of not cooperating since the investigation started in December 2018

If found guilty, City could find themselves expelled from the Premier League. Indeed, that would have a seismic impact on the title race and give Liverpool's chances a significant boost.

What's more, there is also a possibility of being hit by a points deduction - either immediately or suspended.

Such sanctions are listed in the Premier League’s handbook, although a commission can apply any punishment it considers appropriate.

Will Man City have their Premier League titles stripped of them?

Kopites are wondering if another punishment will be if they have any of their Premier League titles rescinded. At this stage, it is unclear and the Premier League has said it will not comment again until the commission comes to a decision.

However, football finance expert Nick Harris has said that could be the case. He wrote on Twitter: “As for sanctions ... IF found guilty. They really could be anything from huge fines to transfer bans and spending limits, to docked points to stripped titles. Of course City will lawyer-up, yet again. Their legal obfuscation is why this has taken 4 years.”

If that were to be the outcome, there could then be a chance that at least one Premier League title is added to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

In the 2013-14 season - which falls in the period City supposedly breached rules - Liverpool finished runners-up in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement

