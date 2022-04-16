Liverpool moved into the FA Cup final with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he wasn’t going to conduct his usual post-match celebration with the Liverpool fans at Wembley - until James Milner told him otherwise.

The Reds are into the FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were imperious in the first half and went into the break three goals to the good courtesy of a Sadio Mane double and a towering Ibou Konate header.

City reduced the arrears after the interval through Jack Grealish and Bernado Silva - but the Reds were full value for their win.

It means Liverpool continue to dream about an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Klopp rated his side’s performance in the first half as one of the best of his Anfield tenure.

And he was told by vice-captain Milner to go and celebrate with the travelling Kopites like usual at the full-time whistle, having initially had second thoughts.

Klopp told reporters: “Millie told me I had to do it! I actually wanted to go but I did it because of Millie!”

On the victory, Klopp said: “Absolutely proud, incredible. I think the first half was one of the best we ever played.

“We did all the right stuff, we scored in the right moments, we played an incredible game in the first half, I really loved each second of it.

“The second half started with the goal for Man City and then it opens up. The quality of City is insane and you could see it was a much more open game.