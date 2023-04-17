Trent Alexander-Arnold used his arm in the build-up of Liverpool’s opening goal in their 6-1 victory against Leeds United.

Javi Gracia refrained from commenting on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been punished for handball in the build-up to Liverpool’s first goal against Leeds United.

The Reds romped to a 6-1 victory at Elland Road but the breakthrough was shrouded in controversy. Alexander-Arnold won the ball off Leeds defender Junior Firpo but used his arm in the process. The Liverpool right-back would subsequently cross for Cody Gakpo to score from yards out.

Mo Salah and Diogo Jota then fired doubles for Jurgen Klopp’s visitors before Darwin Nunez added a sixth off the bench.

Gracia said that he spoke with the fourth official in regards to Alexander-Arnold using his hand - and a VAR check was for offside rather than handball.

The Leeds manager said: “I asked the assistant. He told me they checked if it was offside. That was the explanation I had in the pitch. It was a goal, was it handball, that's all.

