Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Those who have a glance at the scoreline of Liverpool's clash against Burnley will scarcely bat an eyelid.

A 3-1 win for the Premier League title challengers against an outfit who appear doomed for relegation. It's hardly unexpected. Most will have a glance and surmise a routine performance was delivered by the Reds.

For the most part, it was. Liverpool deserved all three points, there’s no doubt about it. But the game could have swung a different way on several occasions. To their credit, the Clarets made a decent start. They also pegged the home side when Dara O’Shea cancelled out Diogo Jota’s opener.

Burnley should have gone level for a second time - perhaps even led - had David Fofana not spurned two golden chances after Luis Diaz restored Liverpool’s lead. But Darwin Nunez’s header ensured that the Reds would move back to the Premier League summit.

It was a victory that was yielded having been put under pressure by Manchester City, who only half-an-hour earlier had leapfrogged Liverpool into top spot. Then factor in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat by fellow title rivals Arsenal last weekend.

Yet they held their nerve. With 10 players unavailable, including four regular starters in Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah, there was no slip-up.

It’s perhaps why Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations at full-time were more exuberant than usual. There was his customary triple fist pump to the Kop. But as he turned around and walked to the tunnel, he repeated the action to the Anfield Road End - showing his gratitude to those who watched on from the expanded stand that contributed to a record league attendance at the historic stadium.