Liverpool defeated Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp has stressed Liverpool now need to prove 'consistency' after putting Rangers to the sword in the Champions League.

The Reds romped to a 7-1 victory at Ibrox to put one foot in the door of the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition.

It was a confidence-boosting win for Liverpool, having been in stuttering form in the Premier League.

Yet it was not all plain sailing for the Reds against Rangers. They found themselves a goal behind and went into half-time level courtesy of Roberto Firmino's equaliser.

The visitors stepped their foot on the gas in the second period, though, with Firmino notching his second and Darwin Nunez bagging his first European goal for Liverpool

Then Mo Salah came off the bench to score the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history before Harvey Elliott netted his maiden Champions League goal.

Advertisement

Now Klopp's side prepare to face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday - and is targeting further improvement.

The Liverpool boss told BT Sport: “Actually, I liked the first half - at least parts of it. We concede that goal, which was well played. Reaction was good and in our good spells in the first half, we played exceptional between the lines.

“We showed the boys situations that we can do and had to do more often and it would be pretty exhausting for Rangers because it's tough to defend us in those moments.

“Then Darwin opened the box and Mo as well then Harvey.

“The difference in the atmosphere [playing away] is massive then they score then we score.

“We know that away days are like this. Tonight could have been a lot different but we played football and when we play to our potential, we are a pretty good team. That's what we showed at least in a few moments.

Advertisement