The Egyptian has shown a new side to his game this season and it’s certainly been key to Liverpool’s good start.

Mohamed Salah remains at the forefront of this Liverpool side, spearheading their attack which has fired them to four wins in five games at the start of the new season. With Roberto Firmino exiting this summer, Salah is the sole player left from the famed front three that also included Sadio Mane, and he’s completely shouldered the responsibility of being the main man in Liverpool’s attack.

The Egyptian has added a new dynamic to his game - he’s now an incredibly reliable and direct playmaker. Currently, he has 63 Premier League assists which sees him rank seventh on the all-time list which is led by Ryan Giggs with 162, but the highest-assisting forward is Wayne Rooney with 103. Whilst it is unlikely he’ll reach that mark, he’s just 21 behind the great Thierry Henry, who once broke the assist record in a season where he scored 24 times and assisted on 20 occasions.

Salah has also managed to form a strong understanding with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, providing assists for all two of those three so far this season. His beautifully weighted ball for Andy Robertson to net a late winner in the 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend was a perfect example of his ball-playing ability, and we also saw pinpoint passes for Nunez vs Newcastle and Diaz vs Chelsea.

He’s currently top of the charts in Europe’s top five leagues for assists (4) goal creating actions (6) and expected assisted goals (2.9) and he is only improving as an all-round attacker as he gets older and his tirade on Premier League defences is only set to continue.

Inevitably, the money was there from Saudi Arabia in the summer to prize Salah away and the Middle East will surely return next summer with another monumental figure, but there is simply no player that could replicate what Salah is doing at Liverpool.