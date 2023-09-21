Liverpool open their Europa League campaign after taking 13 points in the Premier League so far.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the team spirit on show at Liverpool - and knows that the energy must be channelled on to the pitch.

The Reds had a summer of significant change when it came to their squad. Former captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita - who all helped the club claim six major trophies together - departed. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were recruited.

There has been no period of acclimitisation so far, however, with Liverpool picking up 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches this season. The Reds are now preparing to raise the curtain to their Europa League campaign when they face Austrian side LASK this evening (17.45 BST).

While travelling to the continent, Klopp told how he noticed that his players enjoy being in each other’s company. And now he’s hoping that the dressing room can fulfil their potential he’s ‘really excited about’.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Anfield boss said “I'm really excited by the potential. I said weeks ago it looks really good. It's now all about what we make of it - that's it. It's not what you got, it's about what you make of it.

“Virg [van Dijk] is right. He didn't play now twice and you can see the spirit, something is growing. They are really good with each other. We were late today, it wasn't our fault obviously, but we stood around quite a lot at the airport, waiting for whatever and you see they enjoy spending time together.

