Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp put Liverpool's disappointing defending in their pre-season draw against Greuther Furth down to their ‘exhausting’ schedule.

The Reds brought the curtain down on their training camp in Germany with a 4-4 draw against the 2. Bundesliga side behind closed doors. Liverpool dominated the first half, with Luis Diaz's 22nd-minute strike the only goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But after Klopp changed his entire team for the second period, a frantic 45 minutes ensued. Furth equalised inside two minutes through Julian Green before a Darwin Nunez doubled looked as if Liverpool were going to run out easy winners.

Yet the visitors were fragile at the back, with Lukas Petkov and a Armindo Sieb brace putting the German side ahead. However, Mo Salah levelled for the Reds in the 89th minute.

Liverpool also earned a 4-2 win against Karlsruher and will now head back to Merseyside after spending 10 days in the Black Forest. And Klopp wasn't too disheartened by his side's performance after a ‘really good’ camp.

Speaking to LFC TV, the Reds boss said: “Spectacular result - a lot of good football situations, obviously we could have scored in the first half already, that was all good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You could see now, last day of the camp - travel, play, travel is always a bit exhausting. But that’s it and you have to go through it, that’s what we did. Most important, nobody got injured.

“Of course, nobody wants to concede four goals but you saw in the second half we tried to have a playing build-up and we were too late in mind, passed the balls too late, first touch not good so that’s how we brought them back into the game. Scored, on the other hand really, really nice goals, to be honest.