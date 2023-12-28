What Jurgen Klopp plans for his Liverpool squad today in preparation for Newcastle United clash
Liverpool will aim to begin 2024 with a victory over Newcastle United at Anfield.
Liverpool's players will enjoy a second straight day to revitalise ahead of their New Year's Day clash against Newcastle United.
The Reds have had a hectic fixture schedule, with four games in 10 days culminating in a 2-0 victory over Burnley. Jurgen Klopp's side have a full week in between games against the triumph against the Clarets and Newcastle's visit to Anfield.
Rather than having his troops report to the AXA Training Centre and try to make improvements amid a Premier League title race, Klopp has instead rewarded the squad with 48 hours to relax and spend with their families.
Speaking to Amazon Prime after the Burnley win, Klopp said: “It’s the fourth game in 10 days. Whatever the body is doing then and how you lose focus and how you are not as precise anymore in the decisive moments, you never know and you just have to get through it.
“That’s what we said before that phase, now we got through it. Now we have five days, I think, between now and the next game, which feels like we should go on holiday really. Really mad. The boys now have two days off. I told them already before the game, if we win, we have two days off.”