Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp forgot to mention one of his players when asked for the latest Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Sheffield United.

The Reds boss confirmed that Curtis Jones was back available after the best part of two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury before going on to give an update on when Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker were set to be back in training.

Luckily, as Klopp left his seat at the end of addressing the media at the AXA Training Centre - having just admitted that Wataru Endo was a doubt to face the Blades and Joel Matip was unlikely to play again this season because of an ACL injury - he was asked if Andy Robertson would be fit. The left-back had sustained an ankle problem representing Scotland, forcing him to miss last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

“Yeah, and very important, by the way,” Klopp replied as he headed towards the media room’s exit door. Reporters had to clarify that the German had indeed revealed Robertson was over his issue.

And as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table, Klopp’s words could not have been more true. Had Robertson not been available to face Sheffield United, the Reds might well find their title ambitions no longer in their own hands.

The left-back made a marked impact to help earn a 3-1 success. Robertson was introduced in the 59th minute, just moments after the Blades’ equaliser, and augmented Liverpool’s attacking threat. The 30-year-old added more width, thrust and aggression down the left flank to ensure Klopp’s side started to put the Blades on the back foot.

Robertson recorded a total of 12 crosses (per Sofascore) during his cameo - which engineered both goals. The defender’s centre in the 76th minute could only be cut out as far as Alex Mac Allister, who rifled an unstoppable effort into the top corner. Then in the final minute of normal time, Robertson picked up the ball on the touchline, drove at the United defence and whipped in a pinpoint ball that Cody Gakpo headed into the far corner and sealed the three points.

“The example, Robbo [Andy Robertson] going down the line constantly, which was really helpful,” Klopp said after the win. “That's the problem, the game was a difficult one to get rhythm but we should have had a better rhythm than we had. That's what we got after 60 or whatever. OK, we needed then Macca's wondergoal obviously to turn it properly around, but the third goal was exactly like it should have been before already, these kind of moments – Robbo full speed, wonderful cross, sensational header and then we won the game.”

Surprisingly, Robertson’s assist for Gakpo’s goal was only his second in all competitions this term. Granted, the ex-Hull City man spent the best part of three months with a dislocated shoulder. And with Klopp deploying Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in a hybrid right-back/ midfield role, Robertson has often had to be more selective when he marauds down the flank. Nonetheless, given that no other defender has recorded more assists in Premier League history (59), he’ll likely be disappointed not to have contributed more in the final third.

In a season where Gomez has rejuvenated his Liverpool career, Virgil van Dijk has bounced back to his imperious best and Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have enjoyed breakthrough campaigns, Robertson’s significance in the current squad has been placed under scrutiny by some.

