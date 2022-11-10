Ben Doak signed for Liverpool from Celtic in the summer and impressed on his first appearance.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Ben Doak’s impressive Liverpool debut.

The winger made his Reds first-team bow two days before his 17th birthday in last night’s penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the Carabao Cup third round.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in the summer training ground and has been making waves playing for the under-18s and under-21s, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances.

He was rewarded with a senior bow off the bench in the 74th minute against Derby County when he replaced Fabio Carvalho.

And Doak couldn’t have performed much better against the League One side as he persistently put the Rams on the back foot.

The game finished goalless before Liverpool won the shootout 3-2.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp revealed he gave Doak simple instructions when entering the fray.

The Reds boss said: “That’s Ben. His instructions were easy: do what you do all the time. He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He’s good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch - him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.