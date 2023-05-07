Jurgen Klopp says he’s never seen Liverpool defend set-pieces better in their victory over Brentford.

The Reds’ delivered a sixth successive triumph as they edged past the Bees 1-0 at Anfield. Mo Salah notched the only goal of the game - it was his 30th of the season while he drew level with Steven Gerrard on 186 for the club.

However, Liverpool were put under pressure by Brentford throughout the clash. Bryan Mbeumo had a goal disallowed for offside but the visitors didn’t create many other clear-cut chances.

Klopp’s side are now a point behind Manchester United in the race for a Premier League top-four finish. The Liverpool boss regards the Bees as the best team he’s ever faced when it comes to dead-ball situations - and saluted the Reds’ resolve.

Liverpool boss Klopp said on a hard-fought victory: “It’s great, it’s great. I said now a couple of times it was the best defensive set-piece session I ever saw. Brentford have a lot of qualities, but the set-pieces are super special. I told the boys directly after the game, the focus and concentration we showed today against the best set-piece team I’ve ever played [was great].

“We or them created 50, 60 set-pieces - throw-ins, corners, free-kicks, goalie takes it from the halfway line or in his own half and eight players line up. Super-difficult. Everybody in this line of eight what we had there as well stepped up today, was really fully aware of the need in these moments. That was great. First half, a lot of good football moments until, I think, when Trent lost the ball in that area, that was maybe one reason [that] all of a sudden we didn’t play anymore.

“When we played, we had super moments. We came between their lines, mixed it up, in behind, in between, I liked it a lot but that was a moment which we have to learn to react much better [to] and keep doing the right things. Second half, when you are only 1-0 up then it is clear, they knew we cannot avoid set-pieces.