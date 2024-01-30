Lewis Koumas celebrates scoring against Fulham U21 with his team mate Kaide Gordon and Jayden Danns during the Premier League 2 match at the AXA Training Centre on January 28, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jayden Danns continued his prolific streak in front of goal to earn Liverpool under-21s a 2-0 victory over Fulham.

The striker has been in red-hot form this season and took his tally to 20 goals in competitive games this campaign, while he's bagged six times in mid-season friendlies against Rangers, Ajax and Reading.

Danns was called up to train with the Reds' senior squad before the 5-2 FA Cup victory over Norwich City. After the triumph over the Canaries, Jurgen Klopp called the 18-year-old 'special' as he praised Danns, Trey Nyoni, 16, and Lewis Koumas, 18.

Despite all being of under-18 level, the trio all featured for Barry Lewtas' side at the AXA Training Centre on Sunday. Danns opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he capitalised on a mistake from the Fulham keeper.

Koumas doubled Liverpool's lead on 61 minutes when he was slipped in by Kaide Gordon and finished with composure. Koumas has plundered nine goals in 13 appearances this season and was part of Liverpool's pre-season squad that travelled to Germany and Singapore.