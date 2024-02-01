Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shakes hands with Everton manager Sean Dyche

It's been one of the most subdued transfer windows since they began in the 2002-03 season.

And football fans on both halves of Merseyside are unlikely to be incessantly checking for updates on deadline day nor glued to Sky Sports News' coverage. A muted finale is expected for Liverpool and Everton.

For the Reds, it's scarcely like they are in desperate need of reinforcements. Kopites have just witnessed Liverpool's best performance of the season as they routed Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour is, as things stand, on track to be the paragon of a campaign. The Reds re-established a five-point lead at the Premier League summit, having suffered only a solitary defeat and their title ambitions rest in their own hands.

Liverpool also have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea later this month, while they're into the fifth round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Europa League respectively. If the Reds are to go far in all four competitions, squad depth is required - and that's a commodity they already boast. Last summer, the clamour was for Klopp to sign an additional right-back to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and a new centre-back. However, two bona fide options from the acadely in Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have emerged with aplomb.

Even without Mo Salah because of a hamstring injury, Liverpool's attack continues to purr. Diogo Jota has stepped up magnificently in Salah's absence and the Egypt international will be back fit sooner rather than later.

The fringe players who you'd expect to have left this month already have. Nat Phillips has gone back out on loan to Cardiff City and Calvin Ramsay has joined Bolton Wanderers having struggled at Preston in the first half of the campaign. The only other business that may be conducted is that some of the under-21s could depart. Mateusz Musiałowski has been linked with Championship duo Leeds United and Birmingham City, while young Reds captain Tom Hill admitted he'd be open to a loan.

In terms of Everton, there's no doubt supporters would like to see fresh faces. Perhaps the calls wouldn't be as strong if the Toffees were 12th rather than 18th having been hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules. However, as things stand, James Garner is the only current available midfielder although Senegal's exit from the African Cup of Nations means he should be back for Saturday's visit of Tottenham.

But there are still some fears that the likes of Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison could suffer from fatigue later in the campaign, having scarcely been rotated while Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't scored for 17 games. In fairness, manager Sean Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted throughout the window it wouldn't be busy because of financial issues surrounding the club.

However, that means departures are unlikely to be granted. Ben Godfrey has been linked with Leeds United and most recently AC Milan but Dyche won't want to leave himself short. The same can be said for Arnaut Danjuma, who has had an offer on the table from Lyon but Everton do not want to deplete their attacking options despite the Villarreal loanee playing only a bit-part so far.

Even if mega-money offers landed for Amadou Onana or Jarrad Branthwaite, they'd likely be rebuffed. In an ideal world, Lewis Dobbin and Youseff Chermiti would be loaned out for regular senior minutes - yet it is need must.