Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing for Manchester United tonight against Liverpool after the heartbreaking death of his baby son.

Liverpool fans applaud during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on April 19, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United fans came together to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo during tonight's Premier League game at Anfield.

Ronaldo is not involved for United after the heartbreaking news of his baby son's death.

In the seventh minute, Kopites and Mancunians stood together to offer their condolences for Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodríguez.

They held a minute's applause for the Portugal international, with You'll Never Walk Alone subsequently being sung by Liverpool fans.