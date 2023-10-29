Register
What Liverpool fans sang and Diogo Jota did for Luis Diaz after scoring vs Nottingham Forest

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Oct 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 14:52 GMT

Diogo Jota held up a shirt belonging to Luis Diaz after opening the scoring in Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Diaz is not involved for the Reds after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Diaz’s mother is now safe but it is unclear if his father has been rescued.

Jota broke the deadlock for Liverpool in the 31st minute when he rounded off a counter-attack. During celebrations, the Portuguese went over to the home bench and collected a Diaz No.7 shirt and held it up, which brought warm applause.

Moments later, Kopites then started to chant Diaz’s name to the tune of Depeche Mode’s I Just Can’t Get Enough - the same as they used to chant for Luis Suarez.

