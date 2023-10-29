Diogo Jota held up a shirt belonging to Luis Diaz after opening the scoring in Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Diaz is not involved for the Reds after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Diaz’s mother is now safe but it is unclear if his father has been rescued.

Jota broke the deadlock for Liverpool in the 31st minute when he rounded off a counter-attack. During celebrations, the Portuguese went over to the home bench and collected a Diaz No.7 shirt and held it up, which brought warm applause.