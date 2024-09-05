A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Rio Ngumoha has signed for Liverpool from Chelsea.

Liverpool believe they have sign a ‘super talent’ in Rio Ngumoha.

The 16-year-old’s switch to Anfield from Premier League rivals Chelsea has been confirmed. Ngumoha decided to turn down fresh terms at the London outfit to make the switch to Merseyside.

The Premier League had to conduct a five-step investigation process ahead of the transfer. All checks were completed successfully, with Ngumoha announcing his arrival at Liverpool on Wednesday evening. He posed with a ‘Rio 11’ jersey at Anfield.

He arrives having played nine times for Chelsea under-18s last season, as well as making his debut for the under-21s and training with the first team. Reports have suggested that the Stamford Bridge club have been left ‘furious and astonished’ that the England youth international has joined Liverpool. He was held in high regard by staff at Chelsea.

Liverpool have continued their policy of signing upcoming talent for the academy who can be honed into potential future first-team players. Alvin Ayman has also been recruited this summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo were recruited from Leicester City and West Ham respectively last year while Ben Doak joined from Celtic in 2022. In addition, Stefan Bajcetic signed from Celta Vigo in December 2020 while Bobby Clark was sold to Red Bull Salzburg for £10 million last month some three years after a £1.5 million arrival from Newcastle United.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be cautious with Ngumoha and ensure that he progresses in the steady way. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds believe that the teenager has a big future at Anfield. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool are convinced they have signed a top, super talent for the future with Rio Ngumoha.

“Impressive proposal was made to reach the agreement after Rio left Chelsea academy. Liverpool see Rio as big talent for present and future, part of first team long term project.”

Among those to wish Ngumoha well after his Liverpool announcement was Chelsea legend John Terry. The former Stamford Bridge captain is a coach at the club’s Cobham academy. He said: “Good luck mate 👊🏻💙.”